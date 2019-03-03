Live: 50 Penn Place camera
Report ranks Oklahoma as 10th worst state for online dating

Posted 1:03 pm, March 3, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Looking for love online in Oklahoma might not be so simple, according to a new report that ranked Oklahoma as one of the worst states for online dating.

According to All Home Connections, an affiliate of AT&T, they looked at nine different metrics split into three categories: Safety, Demographics and Opportunity.

They looked at factors such as crime rate, college degrees, median earnings, unemployment rate and interest in online dating platforms.

Top 5 worst states for online dating: 

  1. Louisiana
  2. Alabama
  3. Arkansas
  4. Mississippi
  5. New Mexico

Oklahoma came in as the 10th worst state for online dating. The state’s favorite dating app was identified as OkCupid.

Top 5 best states for online dating: 

  1. New Hampshire
  2. Minnesota
  3. Colorado
  4. Massachusetts
  5. Washington

Click here if you’d like to read the report.

