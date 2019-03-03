Report ranks Oklahoma as 10th worst state for online dating

OKLAHOMA CITY – Looking for love online in Oklahoma might not be so simple, according to a new report that ranked Oklahoma as one of the worst states for online dating.
According to All Home Connections, an affiliate of AT&T, they looked at nine different metrics split into three categories: Safety, Demographics and Opportunity.
They looked at factors such as crime rate, college degrees, median earnings, unemployment rate and interest in online dating platforms.
Top 5 worst states for online dating:
- Louisiana
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Mississippi
- New Mexico
Oklahoma came in as the 10th worst state for online dating. The state’s favorite dating app was identified as OkCupid.
Top 5 best states for online dating:
- New Hampshire
- Minnesota
- Colorado
- Massachusetts
- Washington
Click here if you’d like to read the report.