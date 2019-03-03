× Thunder Notch Pivotal Win Against Grizzlies

On paper, it didn’t seem like a big match up, but OKC’s showdown with Memphis proved to be pivotal. The Thunder, who entered the contest on a four game slide, were in danger of dropping out of a home court spot in the playoffs.

Paul George missed his third straight game with shoulder soreness.

OKC got off to an ugly start. Russell Westbrook had two turnovers on the first two possessions and also notched his 14th technical of the season.

Following that, Avery Bradley and Delon Wright helped the Grizzlies to a six point halftime lead. In the third, Bradley hit a layup to give the Grizz a 13 point lead. That would be their biggest of the game. Bradley scorched the Thunder for 27.

Despite shooting 35 percent for the game and 30 percent from three, the Thunder mounted a big comeback. Abdel Nader drained a huge three with just over seven minutes to play. He had 15 off the bench for the Thunder.

Just under two to play, off a stop, Dennis Schroder hit a tough layup in transition to cut the Memphis lead to five, 91-86. Shortly after, it was Westbrook time.

Trailing by three, Russell Westbrook drilled a contested three pointer to tie the game at 93. The next Thunder possession Westbrook hit a midrange jumper to give OKC the lead, 95-93. Westbrook finished with 22 points.

The Grizzlies had one more chance, Delon Wright, who scored 17 in place of the injured Mike Conley, couldn’t get the game tying three to go. OKC went on to win 99-95. Memphis scored just two points in the final 3:30 of the game. The win snaps OKC’s four game slide.

Steven Adams dropped 13 points and 22 rebounds. One off of his career high. Jerami Grant added 13.

Next up, the Thunder travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Tuesday.