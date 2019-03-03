Winter weather advisories issued for Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. – Winter weather advisories are in effect in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas as sleet, light snow and bitterly cold temperatures blanket the region.

The National Weather Service says light snow and very cold wind chills are forecast for the area through Monday morning.

Light snow will continue to fall through Sunday afternoon with additional snow accumulations of less than one inch possible in the Oklahoma City metro area.

Wind chill advisories are in effect for parts of Oklahoma through Monday morning. Forecasters say wind chills as low as 10 below zero are forecast Monday morning in parts of central, southwestern, northern and eastern Oklahoma.

Forecasters say frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.

Click here to view winter weather advisories.