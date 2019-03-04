19-year-old son arrested after allegedly murdering parents

EDMOND, Okla. –Authorities say a 19-year-old man is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed his parents inside the family’s home.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Monday, police received a 911 call about shots fired inside of a home near E Covell Rd. and N Bryant Ave.

Sgt. James Hamm, with the Edmond Police Department, told News 4 that a younger child called 911 after hearing the gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were able to get the younger child to exit the home safely. They were also able to get the alleged suspect, 19-year-old Michael Elijah Walker, to come out of the house peacefully.

As authorities went inside the home, they found the bodies of two adults. Investigators say both of the adults suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say the victims have been identified as 50-year-old Michael Logan Walker and 44-year-old Rachel May Walker.

The suspect, Michael Elijah Walker, was arrested and will likely face two counts of first-degree murder.