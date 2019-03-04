× 84-year-old Oklahoma City convicted sex offender convicted of second crime

OKLAHOMA CITY – An 84-year-old man is convicted a second time for new charges related to sexual abuse.

Bobby Otto Powers was first sentenced to 60 years in prison back in 2005 for the sexual abuse of a girl around the age of 10.

However, less than five years into his sentence, a medical parole was recommended and commutation was granted.

Then, just about seven years later, an incident at the Hustler Hollywood store near Meridian and I-40 in Oklahoma City landed him back in hot water.

“This was regarding a young lady who indicated she had been sexually assaulted by a male customer,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “She said this male customer had come in numerous times. He always seemed to come in when she was working. At some point, he reached out and touched her inappropriately and then left the store.”

Powers was later identified and arrested.

Last month, he was convicted on four counts of sexual battery for that incident.

Each of those counts carry a five-year sentence.