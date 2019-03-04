911 call reveals moments after son allegedly killed Edmond parents, leaving community in shock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Police are still working to determine why a local 19-year-old allegedly shot and killed his parents early Monday morning in their home.

Michael Elijah Walker was arrested after police said he killed his parents, Michael Logan Walker and Rachael Walker.

Neighbors who woke up to the news are in disbelief. The last double homicide in Edmond happened almost 30 years ago in 1991.

"We've got a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old, and my wife and I just, it's sad for anybody to think about a tragedy like this happening but thinking about it personally, it's a scary thought," said neighbor Robert Black. "I mean to have your kids, it's, it's just not, it's unthinkable. It's hard to imagine."

Neighbors said the family hasn't lived in the home long. People close to Michael Logan said he was a drummer at Life Church as well as for local band, Aranda.

The suspect's 17-year-old brother called police, his shock evident on the call.

911 Dispatcher: "Are you able to step outside if I stay on the phone with you so officers can speak with you?" Caller: "Um, maybe. I don't know if I would be able to." 911 Dispatcher: "Why would you not be able to?" Caller: "Well, he's my brother, and he shot my parents." 911 Dispatcher: "He shot your parents? Where are they?" Caller: "My father is in his room on the floor, and my mom is by the front door on the floor." 911 Dispatcher: "Okay, are they breathing?" Caller: "I do not believe they are."

Michael Elijah's brother was able to leave the house safely, and Michael Elijah surrendered to officers without a fight.

"Right now, we are working on getting information out of the suspect, trying to get a motive," said Jenny Wagnon with the Edmond Police Department.

Investigators haven't confirmed whether Michael Elijah confessed to the murders, but they said they are confident he is the only suspect in the case.