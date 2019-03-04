× AAA opens state’s second-ever Car Care, Insurance and Travel Center in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – AAA has opened its second Car Care, Insurance and Travel Center in the state.

The new location can be found in Edmond and is a one-stop shop for travel, insurance and membership services. It is also the first to offer a free self-service station for drivers to add air to their tires and a free charging station to power up electric vehicles.

This is the second location of its kind in Oklahoma and in a five-state region.

“We are thrilled to bring this unique concept to the Edmond community,” said Jared Peterson, regional president, AAA Oklahoma. “This location will meet a variety of customer needs, all under one roof.”

AAA officials say the retail store at 3222 S. Blvd closed on February 22, and associates relocated to the new location at 1701 S. Broadway Ave., the former site of Pepe’s restaurant.

The Oklahoma City location can be found at 6163 N. May.