'Beverly Hills, 90210' actor Luke Perry dead at 52

A television heartthrob has died at the age of 52.

A representative for Luke Perry told CNN on Thursday that “Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital,” but did not elaborate on his condition.

However, TMZ reports that Perry suffered a stroke while at his home in Sherman Oaks, California on Wednesday.

The site says that Perry passed away Monday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank. His representative told TMZ that he was surrounded by his children, his family, his ex-wife and his fiancee.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time,” a statement by his publicist read.

Perry rose to fame in the ’90s for his role on Fox’s hit series “Beverly Hills, 90210,” from 1990 to 2000. He also starred as Fred Andrews on CW’s “Riverdale.”