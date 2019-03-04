Board to vote on Pathway to Greatness plan recommendation

OKLAHOMA CITY – Families of students in the Oklahoma City Public School District will soon hear the fate of various buildings that may be closed as part of a restructuring plan.

After weeks of waiting, the Oklahoma City Public School District decided on a plan to close 15 schools.

Oklahoma City Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel announced that the closures are to realign the district to better serve students. The final path mostly following along with Plan B but with some changes.

“Originally, path B had placed FD Moon as an elementary and we were going to convert MLK to the middle. We have flipped that,” McDaniel said.

He said in the long run, these changes will save the district millions each year.

“With our final recommendation, we believe that we’re just over $4 million in that recurring cost,” McDaniel said.

The Oklahoma City Public School Board will vote on McDaniel’s recommendation on March 4.