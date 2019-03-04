Body found at Lake Overholser identified as 18-year-old

OKLAHOMA CITY – A body found at an Oklahoma City lake has been identified as a local teenager.

On Saturday, Feb. 23, dispatchers with the Oklahoma City Police Department received a call about a possible body at Lake Overholser.

When officers and firefighters arrived, they were able to pull the body of a young man from the water.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office tell News 4 that the man has been identified as 18-year-old Kelvin Perez-Lopez.

At this point, no other information about his death is being released.

One week later, another body was found on the shore of Lake Overholser.

Police haven’t identified the second victim yet but described him as a possible teenager or young adult who was partially clothed. They said from where he was found, the can’t see any injuries of signs of trauma.