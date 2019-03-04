× Cause of fire that claimed life of Oklahoma City pastor remains a mystery

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have released new details in a fire that claimed the life of an Oklahoma City pastor earlier this month.

Just before 5 a.m. on February 15, firefighters were called to a home near May and Hefner.

Once on scene, Otis Morgan told fire crews he was forced to jump from the second floor and that his wife, Pastor Dr. Coyett Morgan, was still inside the home.

Authorities say his wife was in full arrest when she was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Coyett, the pastor and founder of A Bridge of Hope and Love Ministries, was later pronounced dead.

Four firefighters were also injured while battling the blaze and sustained minor injuries.

Since then, officials have been investigating what may have caused the fire, but that could remain a mystery.

Officials say the home had not had gas service in quite some time and was being heated with several space heaters.

The cause of the fire was listed as undetermined.