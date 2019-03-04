Cooking with Kyle: Mardi Gras chocolate fudge cake

Celebrate Fat Tuesday with this easy, decadent favorite. The cake itself is amazing, and the addition of the rich icing makes a sinful, chocolate indulgence. Enjoy!
Ingredients
- 1 C Coca Cola
- 1/2 C vegetable oil
- 1/2 C (1 stick) butter
- 3 T dark cocoa
- 2 C sugar
- 2 C flour
- 1/2 t salt
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 C whole milk
- 1 t baking soda
Icing:
- 1 stick butter
- 3 T dark cocoa
- 6 T heavy cream
- 1 t vanilla extract
- 4 C (1lb) confectioners sugar
- 3/4 C chopped nuts (optional)
Directions
- Grease and flour a 9”13” baking pan.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a saucepan, combine coca-cola, oil and cocoa. Bring to boil.
- In a mixing bowl, sift together sugar, flour and salt.
- Whisk in boiling mixture and mix thoroughly.
- Add eggs, milk, soda and vanilla. Beat or whisk thoroughly.
- Pour into prepared pan. Bake 20-30 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean.
- Remove from oven.
- In a saucepan, combine butter, cocoa and heavy cream.
- Heat until butter is melted, whisking to combine.
- Beat in vanilla and confectioners sugar.
- Fold in nuts, if desired.
- Spread icing over warm cake.
- Allow to cool before cutting.