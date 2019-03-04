Winter Weather Closings and delays

Cooking with Kyle: Mardi Gras chocolate fudge cake

Posted 4:30 pm, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 05:25PM, March 4, 2019

Celebrate Fat Tuesday with this easy, decadent favorite. The cake itself is amazing, and the addition of the rich icing makes a sinful, chocolate indulgence. Enjoy!

Ingredients 

  • 1 C Coca Cola
  • 1/2 C vegetable oil
  • 1/2 C (1 stick) butter
  • 3 T dark cocoa
  • 2 C sugar
  • 2 C flour
  • 1/2 t salt
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 C whole milk
  • 1 t baking soda

Icing:

  • 1 stick butter
  • 3 T dark cocoa
  • 6 T heavy cream
  • 1 t vanilla extract
  • 4 C (1lb) confectioners sugar
  • 3/4 C chopped nuts (optional)

Directions

  1. Grease and flour a 9”13” baking pan.
  2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  3. In a saucepan, combine coca-cola, oil and cocoa. Bring to boil.
  4. In a mixing bowl, sift together sugar, flour and salt.
  5. Whisk in boiling mixture and mix thoroughly.
  6. Add eggs, milk, soda and vanilla. Beat or whisk thoroughly.
  7. Pour into prepared pan. Bake 20-30 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean.
  8. Remove from oven.
  9. In a saucepan, combine butter, cocoa and heavy cream.
  10. Heat until butter is melted, whisking to combine.
  11. Beat in vanilla and confectioners sugar.
  12. Fold in nuts, if desired.
  13. Spread icing over warm cake.
  14. Allow to cool before cutting.
