Department of Wildlife hosting hunter education course

ARCADIA, Okla. – A state agency is working to teach communities about staying safe and legal while hunting in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s hunter education course is always available and is free online. However, there is an in-person classroom course being held Saturday, March 9 at the Arcadia Conservation Education Area in Edmond.

“If you live in the metro area, this will be a convenient way to get your hunter education taken care of before turkey season,” said Lance Meek, hunter education coordinator for the Wildlife Department.

The course will cover topics like firearms safety, wildlife conservation and identification and safe archery.

Those wishing to attend the class must register online.