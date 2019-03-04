× Double homicide investigation underway in Edmond after son allegedly shot, killed parents

EDMOND, Okla. – Authorities in Edmond are investigating a double homicide after a son allegedly shot and killed his parents.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., police received a call about shots fired inside of a residence near E Covell Rd. and N Bryant Ave.

According to Sgt. James Hamm with Edmond police, a young son called 911 after hearing the gunshots.

When police arrived, they made contact by phone with two children, a juvenile teenage son and an adult teenage son, 19.

Police believe the 19-year-old son shot and killed his parents. He did surrender to police and was taken into custody.

The younger son was not injured or involved in the crime, police say.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the incident.