Early 1900s fire truck from museum to be returned to Lawton

Posted 7:59 am, March 4, 2019, by

LAWTON, Okla. – A 1913 fire truck and a horse-drawn hose cart from the 1850s will be returned to an Oklahoma community where both were used before being donated to a museum.

The Lawton Constitution reported Saturday that the Lawton Fire Department is negotiating a transfer date from the Oklahoma State Firefighters Museum.

The Lawton City Council last month accepted an offer for return of the historic firefighting equipment after years on display at the museum in Oklahoma City. Museum officials cited limited storage space plus duplication of some donated items.

Fire Chief Dewayne Burk says the equipment will be stored in an unused bay at Fire Station No. 8, in southwest Lawton, until officials can determine where to display the truck and horse cart.

A new public safety facility is under construction.

