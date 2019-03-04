First Lady Melania Trump visits Oklahoma school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TULSA, Okla. - A group of Oklahoma students were treated to a visit from one of the nation's most notable figures on Monday.

The First Lady of the United States Melania Trump took her first solo overnight trip in the United States since becoming First Lady, and her first stop was in Tulsa.

She made a visit to Dove School of Discovery in Tulsa on Monday as part of her "Be Best" initiative.

The initiative focuses on the well-being of children, online safety and opioid abuse.

One of the key elements of the Dove School’s curriculum is finding ways to incorporate character and not just academics into daily lessons.

"Being a parent is her first priority,” Stephanie Grisham, spokesperson for First Lady Melania Trump, said. “She has always said that. And her son is at an age right now where these kind of issues, especially with social media, are becoming prevalent and important to her.”

While at the school, First Lady Melania Trump visited three different classrooms. In the pre-K classrooms, she participated in an activity and encouraged them to show kindness to others in their own lives.

She also stopped by a sixth grade science class and a second grade language arts class.

“I cannot emphasize further the importance of character-based education for our children,” stated First Lady Melania Trump. “Dove schools embody kindness, respect, positive interactions, and strong character through the curriculum that they teach every day. They are sculpting our next generation by creating a foundation of youth with strong character. I know they will go on to do great things.”

According to the Tulsa World, Dove Charter Schools in Tulsa and Oklahoma City have received state and national honors for their focus on character development.

As the First Lady continues forward with her anti-bullying agenda, questions about her husband’s online behavior were never far from the conversation.

“She has said many times that her husband is an adult, that he’s the President of the United States, and he knows what he’s doing,” Grisham said. “And she’s focused on 'Be Best.' She’s focused on helping children. Children are the ones who are impressionable right now. And so she’s going to go out there and do the best she can to help them succeed.”

Melania Trump spent just a few hours in Tulsa before heading to Seattle.

On Tuesday, she’ll be in Las Vegas for a town hall on opioid abuse.

The First Lady did have some difficulty getting off the ground in Tulsa. Her flight to Seattle was delayed due to what White House officials call a minor computer problem.