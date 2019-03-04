Live: First Lady Melania Trump visits Tulsa
Winter Weather Closings and delays

Former employee at local school district arrested for rape, lewd acts

Posted 9:37 am, March 4, 2019, by

BETHANY, Okla. – A former employee at a local school is facing dozens of charges after allegedly sexually abusing a student.

On March 1, detectives with the Bethany Police Department began investigating allegations of child sexual abuse between a former employee of the Putnam City Public School District and a 14-year-old boy.

Officials say the victim and 29-year-old Elizabeth Madrid, an attendance secretary, were texting each other for about a year before they began having physical contact.

“The Putnam City School District, along with the Putnam City Campus Police Department, are fully cooperating and assisting in this investigation,” a release from the police department read.

Madrid was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on 10 complaints of second-degree rape and 20 counts of lewd acts with a child.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.