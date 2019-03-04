“I awoke in a pool of blood,” Achille mayor becomes target of alleged homophobic attack

ACHILLE, Okla. – An embattled mayor of an Oklahoma town claims that he was the target of a homophobic attack.

Achille Mayor David Northcutt says he was shopping at a convenience store on Saturday when he was approached by a man.

The mayor, who is an openly gay man, says the stranger began using homophobic slurs and tried to get Northcutt into a fight.

“It’s mean-spirited. It’s just hateful, and it has no place in common discourse among civilized people,” Northcutt told KXII.

He says when he refused to leave the store, he was hit in the back of the head with a case of beer.

“And then I recall falling on the floor and then I awoke in a pool of blood,” he said.

Northcutt suffered a broken nose, two black eyes and needed several rounds of stitches after the alleged attack.

Achille police tell KXII they are looking for Burney Crenshaw in connection to the assault.