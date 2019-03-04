Local artists showcase role horses play in Native American culture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma artists gathered at Exhibit C in downtown OKC Sunday to showcase artwork near and dear to their heritage.

“I always kind of have my Chickasaw heritage in mind when I work,” artist Ben Trosper said.

The exhibit, called “Blazing a Trail,” features artwork that examines the role horses play in Native American culture.

“A lot of them had horses and it changed their way of life when they began to use the horse and adapt the horse to their culture. Being able to move great distances and being able to hunt buffalo and other game,” artist Tony Tiger said.

Trosper said his painting is much different than pieces he’s created in the past.

“This piece in particular shows a real connection between people and their horse and how they can get through tough times with their horse by their side,” Trosper.

Tiger has been creating art for 30 years now and is one of the artists featured in the exhibit, even live painting a horse sculpture for the event.

“It gives me the opportunity to leave a lasting image and form in the city. It’s also very interesting to paint on a form, on a shape of an animal. It’s kind of interesting. Not everyone gets to do that,” Tiger said.

He said the plan is to stencil all 39 tribes in Oklahoma onto the horse.

“So, everybody who comes in, they can find their tribe and feel apart of the gallery, apart of the community here in Bricktown,” Tiger said.

If you’d like to see some of the artwork for yourself, the exhibit is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.