OKLAHOMA CITY - Cooped up all winter long doesn't mean hibernating for creative people in Oklahoma.

Shelley Hiers of Sheller and Belle Sopiary kept busy making soap.

"A bunch of different goats milk soaps, lotions and lip balms, things like that," Hiers said.

Shelly Goodmanson's potter wheel never stopped spinning in Cashion.

"People are coming here expecting to see handmade work," Goodmanson said.

Sunday afternoon, Oklahoma makers and small businesses set up more than 80 booths at the Farmers Public Market in Oklahoma City, two levels of made in Oklahoma stuff assembled by the Gypsy Glam Roadshow and Melissa Smith.

"I wanted to help local, small businesses," Smith said.

Books, binders, boots and that's just the Bs.

This 'Made in Oklahoma Building' brought in customers from the cold to taste wine from Drumright's Tidewater Vintners.

"If there's wine, people are here," said marketer Cheryl Sheldon. "They'll find us, and they'll try."

Jewelry makers like Wildflower Native and Rhonda Dunn's Something Beautiful had lots of quiet time this winter to update their lines.

"There's a good vibe here," Dunn said. "I like it."

Artists like photographer Bianca Wiedel stay ready to create no matter what time of year it is.

"My camera goes everywhere with me," Wiedel said. "You just never know what you're going to find."

As good Oklahoma consumers, we have to be ready too, to see not only Greet Trees and good toffee but the forest of innovative and creative people who make things nearby in every season of the year.

