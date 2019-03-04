× Man accused of sexually abusing 12-year-old girl for several years

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has been arrested on accusations he sexually abused a 12-year-old girl for several years, police say.

According to a police report, on November 18, 2018, a 12-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after family members learned of the incident.

The family says the girl was repeatedly sexually abused by Robert Kessler, 32, and that the assaults happened numerous times over the past four years, when she was 8 years old to 12 years old.

On March 1, a county warrant was served at a residence where Kessler was possibly staying.

He was arrested on the warrant for sexual abuse and engaging in pattern of criminal offenses.