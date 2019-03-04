× Man arrested for drive-by shooting in The Village

THE VILLAGE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody after he allegedly fired multiple rounds at a home in The Village.

Around 5 a.m. on March 3, officers were called to a home in the 1700 block of Westchester after gunshots were heard in the area.

When police arrived, they were flagged down by two men who said their house was just shot at by a man.

The men said they were at the home earlier when they kicked a man out for making advances toward their girlfriends. When he left, the man said, “I’ll be back.”

One hour later, the men saw a white Dodge Charger driving slowly past the house and firing multiple times at the home.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

While officers were at the home, they saw a white Dodge Charger drive past and they conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, Darrel Johnson, was arrested on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon from a vehicle into an occupied dwelling.

Investigators found a loaded 9mm handgun underneath Johnson’s seat and empty 9mm shell casings.