Mercy launches skill through Amazon Alexa 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Mercy has introduced a hands-free way to search for medical providers.

Recently, Mercy launched a skill through Amazon Alexa, a voice-enabled search available on Amazon devices like the Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show and Fire tablets.

The Mercy Alexa skill “talks you through the steps to find a nearby provider and can send you by text message a link to the profile page of a Mercy clinician to learn more about their background and to schedule an appointment,” officials say.

Here’s how it works:

Go to “skills” in the Alexa Skills Store and search “Mercy.” Select “enable” to add the Mercy skill to your Alexa device. Get started by saying, “Alexa, start Mercy.”

“It’s predicted that voice-activated searches may account for up to 50 percent of web browsing by 2020,” said Dr. Marc Gunter, president of Mercy Clinic. “At Mercy, we realize that people are busy and the last thing they want to do is spend large amounts of time searching for health care services. We decided to introduce the Alexa skill so people can get the information they need quickly and easily with minimal interruption to their day.”