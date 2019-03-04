× Metro area’s newest craft brewer to hold launch party in Edmond

OKLAHOMA CITY – The metro area’s newest craft brewer is holding a launch party this weekend!

Frenzy Brewing Co. is set to enter the public marketplace this month, but first, they’re launching at The Patriarch Craft Beer House & Lawn.

The company will launch a trio of beers: Yeah, Yeah, Yeah (‘Cause I’m a Blonde) Belgian Blonde, Unspeakable Things New England IPA and Pink Thing Cherry Milkshake IPA.

Right now, they are currently brewing beer under contract at Angry Scotsman Brewing Co. in Oklahoma City while plans are finalized on the Edmond location. Their plan is to open the first brewery in Edmond city limits.

Frenzy founder and brewer Matt Conner stopped by News 4 on Monday to talk about the company and the launch party.

Frenzy beers will be on tap at bars and restaurants around the metro by late March.

An announcement on plans for the Edmond taproom should be in the coming months.

“It is an exciting time to be in Edmond. The lack of a brewery is an obvious void that needs to be filled. We are both long-time Edmond residents and take pride in our city," Conner said, adding that his wife, Beth, worked together on the company. " We can’t wait to be a part of the great things coming to Edmond."

The launch party is at noon, Saturday, March 9 at The Patriarch in Edmond.