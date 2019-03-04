× Mustang student arrested after allegedly making threat on social media

MUSTANG, Okla. – A student in Mustang was arrested after allegedly making a threat on social media over the weekend.

Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Principal Kathy Knowles of Mustang (South) Middle School, was contacted about the alleged threat and the student involved.

School officials say the post “showed a student holding what appeared to be a weapon with a caption that said, ‘Don’t come to school on Monday.'”

Mustang police were then contacted about the post and they determined there was no credibility to the threat.

The student was arrested for making the threat.

Superintendent Charles Bradley released a statement that said in part: