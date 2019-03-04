Mustang student arrested after allegedly making threat on social media
MUSTANG, Okla. – A student in Mustang was arrested after allegedly making a threat on social media over the weekend.
Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Principal Kathy Knowles of Mustang (South) Middle School, was contacted about the alleged threat and the student involved.
School officials say the post “showed a student holding what appeared to be a weapon with a caption that said, ‘Don’t come to school on Monday.'”
Mustang police were then contacted about the post and they determined there was no credibility to the threat.
The student was arrested for making the threat.
Superintendent Charles Bradley released a statement that said in part:
“We would like to offer our thank tot he students, staff and the Mustang Police Department. The process worked. The threats were taken seriously, and action was taken. We are blessed in this district to have a wonderful partnership with the Mustang Police Department.
Mustang Public Schools’ resource officers along with MPS Director of Safety and Security Jennifer Newell, will ensure continued presence at Mustang Middle School on the next day we are in session.
If you or your child hears anything disturbing regarding any of our students or school sites, please report it. Although most threats have no validity, we take each one seriously. We encourage parents to use this opportunity to discuss with their children the consequences of inappropriate social media posts and to report anything that looks suspicious. The safety and well-being of our students and staff is the most important responsibility we honor each day.”