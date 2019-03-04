× OKCPS board approves Pathway to Greatness plan; 15 schools to close, be repurposed

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Public School board has approved the recommendation to close and repurpose 15 schools, part of the district’s year-plus effort to strategically plan and realign the district for its future.

The school board voted for the recommended Pathway to Greatness plan by a 8-0 vote.

A total of 15 schools would close and be repurposed, some as community centers. Other schools would be repurposed for school relocation.

The plan does not call for the closed schools to be shuttered, sold or razed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.