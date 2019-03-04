Oklahoma liver transplant receives new heat and air system, and so much more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - As soon as Agnes Moore got her brand new Lennox heating and cooling system, she said her energy bill was cut in half.

“I couldn't believe it, you know,” Moore said.

The 74 year-old is about to hit another major milestone. Next month, Moore celebrates 12 years as a liver transplant recipient, and what better way to celebrate than with her new, bighearted friends.

“Who would do that [when] you don't even know me,” she said. “You have to be touched by an angel.”

It was a team of angels.

TS Heat & Air owner Terry Shinn, his right hand man, Gabe, and crew gifted Moore with the system and install.

“We love doing it, and we love the smile afterwards,” Shinn said.

It’s hard to not smile with the upgrades Moore's home received.

Mike Edmison and Rebuilding Together OKC helps our seniors age in place and did big time repairs to Moore's kitchen and bathrooms, installing new plumbing, shower, stool, vanities and grab bars.

“They're able to get in and out of showers well,” Edmison said. “It cuts down on falls [and] makes things more comfortable.”

Now, Moore can move and live with more ease.

Moore's also got new plugs, lights, switches and ceiling fans thanks to Russell Shaver and Heritage Electric.

“Yeah, it was really dark in here. It was very dark in here. She had a couple plugs in here that didn't work as well, so she couldn't plug her lamps in, so she had no light,” Shaver said.

Neighbors are taking care of their neighbors and meeting more of Moore's needs.

Eric Haley and Serve More are living out their mission to empower people to love their neighbor.

They mobilized volunteers and provided materials and labor to build an access door to reach the new furnace in the attic.

“We believe that, together, like a situation like this, we can do more than we can individually.”

It’s an awe-inspiring show of support for the lucky lady committed to taking care of her senior community.