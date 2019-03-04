One person taken to hospital after auto-pedestrian accident in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. – Authorities in Lawton are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that left one person injured.

At around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the area near SW Sheridan and Lee Blvd. for an accident.

When officers arrived, they found one person who had been struck by a vehicle while he trying to cross the street.

Lawton police interviewed witnesses and those involved in the accident.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and was listed as “stable.” He was then taken to an Oklahoma City hospital for further treatment.

The incident remains under investigation and no other details have been released.