OU allowing some upperclassmen to live on campus rent-free for summer

NORMAN, Okla. – Upperclassmen at a local university will have the chance to live on campus, while saving a few bucks during the summer months.

On Monday, the University of Oklahoma announced that upperclass students who complete a 2019-2020 housing contract for the school year will be able to live rent-free on campus over the summer.

The free housing contract covers housing in four upperclass student properties including Headington College, Dunham College, Cross Center and Traditions Square.

In order to qualify, upperclass students must complete their 2019-2020 campus contract by 11:59 p.m. on May 3. Then, the student must complete a summer 2019 housing contract.

