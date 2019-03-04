Purcell family wanting answers after late father’s dirt bike stolen, found in bad shape 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PURCELL, Okla. - A family in Purcell is wanting answers after a dirt bike with sentimental value was stolen from their shop and then found in Oklahoma City in bad shape.

"I was coming home for lunch, before I pulled in my driveway, I noticed my shop door was open," said Braden Hunter.

The door to the shop was kicked in and a back window was shattered.

When Hunter checked inside, he saw that his dad's dirt bike was missing.

"It was hard, and that bike is the only dirt bike I actually have memory of him riding," Hunter told News 4.

His father, who he used to race with, passed away in a tragic motorcycle accident in the fall.

"It was just sharing my love and passion with my dad," he said. "It means a lot. I've raced since I was 10."

But, this weekend, his family got an anonymous call after sharing what happened on social media.

They said the bike was found in the backyard of an abandoned Oklahoma City home in rough shape.

Repairs are expected to cost thousands of dollars.

"They painted it. It's a two stroke and they put regular pump gas in it so basically the engine is just blown up," Hunter said. "They scratched the VIN off of it. They slid it on the road and it pretty messed it up."

Hunter says those responsible should help pay for repairs so the bike can be restored.

"They should help pay for it," he said. "Hopefully, we can get some money out of them and we can get it back to its former glory."

The family says Purcell police are also looking into the case.

But, for now, Hunter has a message for those responsible.

"Just have more respect. We work for our stuff," he said. "We work and we get it and we pay for it. You don't steal, especially when it means that much to someone."