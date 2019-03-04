Replica of Washington D.C.’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial to be on display this spring at Oklahoma State University 

STILLWATER, Okla. – A 375-foot-long replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. will be on display this spring at Oklahoma State University.

“The Wall That Heals” rises to an apex of 7.5 feet high at its center, and visitors can honor the more than 58,000 Americans who died in the Vietnam War. There will also be a mobile education center “to learn about social, cultural and political aspects of the Vietnam era in the United States.”

“We are deeply honored to be hosting The Wall That Heals,” said Rick Hansen, a retired Marine Corps captain and coordinator of OSU’s Student Veteran Academic Services. “We invite everyone to come out and pay their respects to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

The replica wall will be available for viewing 24 hours a day from 12 a.m. April 18 through 3 p.m. April 21 on the intramural athletic fields west of the Colvin Center near West Hall of Fame Avenue and North Walnut Street in Stillwater. Parking will be available nearby.

Stillwater is the eighth of 34 stops for the traveling exhibit in 2019.

For more information, click here.