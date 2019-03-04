Son arrested for killing his mother, father in Edmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - A double homicide has unfolded early Monday morning at a home in north Edmond, leaving a husband and wife dead - their 19-year-old son in custody.

“We don’t know if there was a confrontation. We don’t know exactly what led up to this,” said Jenny Wagnon of the Edmond Police Department.

Details are still sketchy - as the two people are dead, their 19-year-old son is in custody.

Edmond police answered a 911 call of shots fired around 2:30 Monday morning from the home just south of Covell on Bryant in Edmond.

“There was a family member inside that house that was making that call. They could hear the gun fire from within the house. They had taken shelter and called us,” Wagnon said.

When officers arrived on scene, they were able to safely get the 17-year-old son out of the house and, shortly after, they took his 19-year-old older brother, Michael Elijah Walker, into custody.

“Our officers, through the pa system in their patrol car, were able to talk the suspect out of the house,” Wagnon said.

Inside, officers found Elijah's parents - Rachel, 44, and Michael Walker, 50 years old - shot multiple times with a hand gun.

“Right now, we are working on getting information out of the suspect, trying to get a motive. We do not, at this time, that we can find, have a prior history at this house other than a routine burglary,” Wagnon said.

News 4 talked to residents in the neighborhood directly behind. They told us the house was usually very quiet.

One said she had heard a loud motorcycle from time to time but nothing to indicate this.

Police are not saying if they have a confession from the 19-year-old Walker.

“We are confident that he is the only suspect,” Wagnon said.

35.652832 -97.478095