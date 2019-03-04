Study claims that Oklahoma is one of the worst states for women

OKLAHOMA CITY – A recent study claims that Oklahoma might not be so hospitable for some members of the population.

Recently, WalletHub compared the 50 states and District of Columbia across 24 key indicators to determine women’s economic and social well being, along with health and safety.

Researchers looked at the median earnings for female workers, women’s preventative health care and female homicide rates, just to name a few.

After analyzing the data, officials determined that Oklahoma was one of the worst states for women.

Oklahoma came in 46th overall after it was ranked 43rd in ‘Women’s Economic & Social Well-Being’ and 50th in ‘Women’s Health & Safety.’

According to the study, Oklahoma ranked near the bottom in categories like ‘female uninsured rate,’ and ‘women’s life expectancy at birth.’