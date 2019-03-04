‘We like our Coffey strong,’ Community supporting Sapulpa police captain battling cancer

SAPULPA, Okla. – Glenn Coffey knew the risks when he decided to join the Sapulpa Police Department.

He knew that his life might be put on the line, but he had no way of knowing that the community he was sworn to protect would do all they could to protect him from a deadly disease.

According to the Sapulpa Times, Sapulpa Police Capt. Glenn Coffey was diagnosed with Stage 4 hereditary liver disease and is now in need of a life-saving liver transplant.

Coffey, a father of six, has been with the department for 22 years.

After the diagnosis, a community Facebook page was created called ‘We Like our Coffey Strong.’

Coffey and his wife Brandi have been overwhelmed by the number of people in the community asking if they could be a living donor.

“Unfortunately, that is not an option for Glenn, and the type of liver disease he has plus the success rate for adult to adult living donor is much lower and the risk for complications for the donor is extremely high,” a post on the page read.

However, several fundraisers have been created in Coffey’s honor.

The group is selling ‘We Like Our Coffey Strong’ t-shirts for $20, and expect to collect donations for his medical treatment at community events.

On March 5, the Mazzio’s Italian Eatery, located at 100 N. Mission in Sapulpa, will be hosting a silent auction and benefit for Coffey and his family. A percentage of the day’s receipts will go toward his medical expenses.

If you would like to donate to the cause, you can email Coffeyfund@gmail.com.