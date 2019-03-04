“You’re killing me, Smalls!” ‘The Sandlot’ to become TV series with original cast members, writer-director says

Fans of ‘The Sandlot,’ get ready! The movie is being turned into a TV series with the original cast members, according to the writer-director.

According to TODAY, David Mickey Evans, the original director and co-writer of the movie, announced on The Rain Delay podcast that the TV series will run on an unnamed streaming service.

This time, ‘The Sandlot’ gang will return as adults in the 1980s.

“I just sold a ‘Sandlot’ television show. We’re about to get an order for the first two seasons,” Evans told The Rain Delay host Cooperstown Kurt. “I already got all the original cast members back. It takes place in 1984, when they’re all like 33 years old and they all have children of their own, and that’s all I can tell you.”

It is not yet known when the show will be released.

But, it must be true after all – “Legends never die!”