× Affidavit: Woman ordered man to teach her to drive manual transmission as she stole his vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY – Even though the temperatures outside are bitter, law enforcement officials warn that you should never leave your car running unattended.

On Feb. 20, officers were called to the 3300 block of S. Shartel Ave. following a reported car theft.

Investigators learned that the victim left his car parked and running in the street when he went to knock on his friend’s door. As he was at the door, he saw two women get into his car.

According to the police report, the victim ran back to the car and jumped inside the vehicle.

“His car has a standard transmission and the two females could not figure out how to drive it. One of the females pulled a knife on [the victim] and ordered him to tell them how to drive it. Once [the victim] instructed the two females on how to drive the vehicle they threatened him with the knife and told him to get out of the vehicle,” the affidavit states.

As the victim was getting out of the car, he grabbed a phone belonging to one of the alleged suspects.

Authorities ultimately arrested 22-year-old Savanah Valenzula on a complaint of robbery with a dangerous weapon.