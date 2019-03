BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – A house fire in Broken Arrow claimed the lives of a father and his two children.

Firefighters responded to the home around 11:45 a.m. Monday and reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the residence.

Crews immediately started to search the home and found three people dead.

According to FOX 23, the victims were a father, 28, and his two children.

No one else was inside of the home at the time of the fire.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.