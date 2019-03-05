Cleveland County officials looking for suspects accused of stealing checks, breaking into vehicles 

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for suspects who allegedly broke into several vehicles and stole items.

On January 25, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., three vehicles in the Cleveland County YMCA parking lot were broken into, and the thieves stole purses from the cars.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office believes men driving a newer model white Mazda, possibly a CX5 or 7 SUV, may have been watching the parking lot, waiting for women who would leave their cars without purses.

Later that same day, female suspects cashed several checks at a bank in Bryant, Arkansas, “using forged two-party checks from one of the Norman victims” officials say.

On February 8, a check was cashed at a bank in Norman, and then another at a bank in Noble. The sheriff’s office says the checks were from the same victim who had been targeted in Arkansas.

The suspects then left the Noble bank and drove a white 2017 Toyota Highlander with Oklahoma tags to a nearby convenience store. A white minivan or compact SUV parked next to the vehicle and a man got out.

Officials say the man got in and then out of the Highlander and the a woman returned to the Noble bank to attempt a second withdrawal.

The suspects drove away after “bank staff became suspicious.”

Cleveland County officials say right now, they know of six transactions totaling $10,460 from the YMCA thefts.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405)366-7867.