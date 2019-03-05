× Driver in custody after leading police on high-speed chase in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A driver is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase – while going the wrong way on the highway.

Police say they attempted to pull over the driver near I-44 and Broadway Extension but the driver didn’t stop.

A chase ensued and police tell News 4 at one point, the driver went into the opposite lane of traffic.

The chase ended near NW 50th and Broadway Extension and the driver was taken into custody.

The driver’s name has not yet been released or why police were attempting to pull the driver over.

Officials say no one was injured.