Edmond teen dancers to compete on national television competition show

EDMOND, Okla. - A group of ladies who live and breathe dance are now headed to the biggest stage on earth.

"Our average age is 15.9, so it's really 16,” Addison Taron said.

These teenagers grew up on the stage together, and now, they make a dynamic dance group.

Competing all over the country these ladies from Edmond are taking it to the next level.

They will be appearing on the NBC competition show “World of Dance."

"World of Dance brings on the best of the best to their show,” Treasure Wensauer said.

"We can go and compete at big competitions around the country, but most of the time we're not competing internationally, and we competed against people in the Philippines, Belgium, Austria, like, the entire world is there,” Taron said.

