FBI investigating attack on Oklahoma mayor as hate crime

ACHILLE, Okla. – Federal investigators are now looking into an assault that left an Oklahoma mayor with broken bones and two black eyes.

Achille Mayor David Northcutt says he was shopping at a convenience store on Saturday when he was approached by a man. The mayor, who is openly gay, says the stranger began using homophobic slurs and tried to get Northcutt into a fight.

“It’s mean-spirited. It’s just hateful, and it has no place in common discourse among civilized people,” Northcutt told KXII.

He says when he refused to leave the store to fight, he was hit in the back of the head with a case of beer.

“And then I recall falling on the floor and then I awoke in a pool of blood,” he said.

Northcutt suffered a broken nose, two black eyes and needed several rounds of stitches after the alleged attack.

Achille police tell KXII that local businessman Burney Crenshaw is the alleged suspect in the assault. They say Crenshaw was seen yelling homophobic slurs at the mayor and poked him in the face,

When Northcutt attempted to leave, they say Crenshaw punched him in the face. When Northcutt fell to the floor, Crenshaw allegedly stomped on him.

Since the attack may be related to Northcutt’s sexual orientation, the FBI is now investigating the case as a hate crime.