FBI looking for man accused of robbing southwest Oklahoma City bank 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are looking for a man who allegedly robbed an Oklahoma City bank.

On Tuesday, FBI officials say a man entered the Weokie Federal Credit Union near SW 15th and May and demanded money from employees.

He then received an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank on foot.

Officials say the suspect made it known to bank employees that he was in possession of a weapon.

The suspect is described as a white male, medium build and in his late 40’s. He was last seen wearing a black fur-hooded puffy jacket and gloves.

FBI officials say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association is offering up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

There were no reports of any injuries.

If you have any information, call the FBI at (405)290-7770 or submit a tip online here.