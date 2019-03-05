× Guthrie house fire victim identified

GUTHRIE, Okla. – The identity of the victim who perished during a residential fire in Guthrie last week was officially confirmed by the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Oklahoma City today.

Jesse Johnson, 30, of Guthrie, died in the fire at 602 E. Springer Ave., on Friday, March 1.

At about 11:45 Friday morning, first responders were called to the house fire, near the intersection of East Elm Street and East Springer Avenue. Guthrie Fire Chief Eric Harlow tells News 4 he could see the smoke from blocks away.

According to Fire Chief Eric Harlow, he and Guthrie Police Sgt. Anthony Gibbs arrived less than a minute later to find a two-story home with heavy fire conditions involving the front half of the structure.

“Crews arrived shortly thereafter and began extinguishing the blaze,” Harlow said.

Several minutes later, crews were requested for a subject with burn injuries across the street from the burning home. A male was found with minor burns to his face and singed hair.

“He was able to provide emergency crews with very little information,” Harlow stated.

He was subsequently transported to Mercy Hospital Logan County for treatment of his injuries. The male’s identity has not been released.

Less than a week after a devastating fire in historic Guthrie, firefighters at Friday’s fire made a grave discovery.

“Once we got the fire knocked down and searched upstairs looking for hotspots, unfortunately we found a deceased male victim in one of the bedrooms,” said Chief Harlow.

Johnson’s body was located in a bedroom on the 2nd floor of the home.

“Although there have been several fires in Guthrie recently, there is no reason to believe any of them are related,” Harlow also noted.

He encouraged residents to practice fire safety in the home by ensuring nothing flammable or combustible was left near an open flame, space heater or other heat source. He also reminded residents to test their smoke detectors weekly.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation by the Guthrie Fire Department, Guthrie Police Department and Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office.