Kyler Murray signs deal for official trading cards

NORMAN, Okla. – Sooner fans will soon be able to get trading cards and autographs of a Heisman Trophy winner.

Panini America, the world’s largest licensed sports collectibles company, announced that it has reached an agreement with former OU quarterback Kyler Murray for trading cards and autographs.

Murray’s first officially licensed trading cards and autographs will arrive later this month in Panini America’s 2019 Prizm Draft Picks Football. His first officially licensed NFL trading cards will be released in April.

“Kyler is one of the most dynamic playmakers to enter the NFL Draft and he has raised the level of excitement for this entire draft class since declaring,” said Panini America CEO Mark Warsop. “We’re thrilled to be able to partner with him to deliver to fans and collectors his only officially licensed trading cards and autograph cards for the 2019 season. Because of his spectacular college accomplishments and his extraordinary potential in the NFL, Murray will be a driving force in the success of our products not just during his 2019 rookie season but in the many years to come as well.”

“I’m honored to partner with a best-in-class brand like Panini America and look forward to having some fun with the cards,” Murray said.

Last season, Murray passed for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns, leading the way to the College Football Playoffs. Murray’s performance on the field earned him several honors, including the Heisman Trophy.