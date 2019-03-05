Lawsuit filed against Oklahoma Health Department over wrongful termination, negligence

OKLAHOMA CITY — A lawsuit has been filed against the Oklahoma State Department of Health after roughly 200 employees were terminated or forced to retire early in 2017 and 2018.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of more than 150 plaintiffs, comes after the department claimed the termination was due to the agency’s lack of funds. However, an audit released in May 2018 found the Oklahoma State Department of Health mismanaged money and the layoffs were unnecessary.

At the time, officials said the OSDH did not need the $30 million in emergency supplemental appropriation.

“This report identifies numerous issues at the Health Department regarding its internal accounting processes and procedures,” then Oklahoma State Auditor Gary Jones said. “Among our findings is that the agency did not need the $30 million emergency supplemental appropriation it received last November. And, we question the need to terminate 198 employees.”

The lawsuit obtained by News 4 states the department “failed to properly record both revenue and expenses” and “maintained a slush fund of discretionary dollars so that the monies would not be taken back by the legislature.” Plaintiffs are suing the health department on the grounds of wrongful termination, lack of due process, negligence, negligent supervision, fraud, and constitutional tort.

“The financial crisis presented to the Legislature and to the public simply did not exist,” court documents state. “The RIF (reduction in force) plan was necessary because there was no financial crisis, and it did not save money as claimed.”

A spokesperson for the department says that because this is a legal matter, they cannot comment on the issue.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 4 for updates.