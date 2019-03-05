Malnourished horses found on Oklahoma property

OKAY, Okla. – Several horses were found malnourished on a property in northeastern Oklahoma.

On February 22, Wagoner County deputies responded to a property near Okay in reference to animal neglect.

Investigators learned four horses needed care after the owner was unable to provide due to recent health issues, officials say. The owner agreed to relinquish ownership if a rescue location could be found.

Later that day, deputies took two bales of hay, donated by Undersheriff Todd Riggs, to the horses. Orscheln, a farm and ranch supply store also donated two buckets and two bags of high nutrient feed.

The case was worked by Wagoner County deputies until March 2 when Blaze’s Tribute Equine Rescue took possession of the horses.

The rescue will take care of the horses until they are in better health. They will then be available for adoption.