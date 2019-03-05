× Medical marijuana ‘Unity Bill’ headed to Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY -A bill laying out new rules for medical marijuana is moving forward at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

On Tuesday, the Senate Rules Committee voted unanimously to send the legislation known as the ‘Unity Bill’ to the full Senate for approval.

The bill includes ways to test and label marijuana.

“I want to stress that the statute that came out of the vote of the people is still 100 percent intact, 100 percent in law,” Sen. Greg McCortney said. “This builds on top of that language in 788 so that we will have regulatory framework that addresses the safety and logistical issues pertaining to the medical marijuana industry now in our state. Whether it is the health and well-being of those choosing this type of medication or issues related to extraction and manufacturing of the product, safety has been our utmost concern throughout this process.”