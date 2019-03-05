× Men with warrants found hiding in Lexington creek, captured thanks to help of K-9

LEXINGTON, Okla. – Thanks to the help of a police K-9, two men who had warrants were arrested over the weekend.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office were called to a reported vehicle theft in progress on 192nd St. in rural Lexington.

Officials say deputies “followed a lead at the scene” and used police K-9 Hevey to help track those involved.

Nearly a mile later, two men, Bryan Schivers and Adam Edwards, were found hiding in a creek.

Schivers and Edwards were arrested and booked into the Cleveland County jail.

Schivers had two felony warrants out of McClain County, and Edwards had two misdemeanor warrants out of McClain County.

Cleveland County officials say both have multiple convictions and/or pending misdemeanor and felony charges in various counties.