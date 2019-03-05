Metro man accused of stealing thousands from his elderly mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - An Oklahoma City man is accused of exploiting his elderly mother, and stealing thousands of dollars of her money, leading to her near eviction.

Malik Shakur is charged with abuse/neglect by a caretaker. He has bonded out on $1,000.

According to investigators, it started after he was granted guardianship over his 70-year-old mother's finances. Court documents state he would receive about $4,000 a month of her retirement and social security money every month. From there, it was up to him to make sure her bills, including her living arrangement at Hillcrest Living Center, were paid for.

But police said that's not how it happened. After about two years of being in his care, Adult Protective Services called police after they found out her rent was behind $23, 848. According to the affidavit, she was "facing eviction."

"He had made comments that he was fixing the home that she lived in prior to being at Hillcrest," said Moore Police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis. That's what Shakur claimed to be using the money for. Instead, police said he was spending the money on things like the YMCA, AT&T, and DirectTV.

"Expenses that couldn't be justified as anything that would pertain to her at all," Sgt. Lewis said.

Over that two years, police allege Shakur wrongfully spent $18,000 of his mother's money.

News 4 tried to reach Shakur for comment at his home, but no one came to the door. Investigators said he didn't admit to do anything wrong.

"No, he didn't really cooperate with our detective," Sgt. Lewis said. "It's unfortunate and sad, but it was a significant amount of money and I guess sometimes that makes people do things that they wouldn't normally or shouldn't do."