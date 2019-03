OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Human Services is holding an event for statewide awareness day for those interested in learning more about fostering.

There will be food and bowling, and staff will be on hand to answer questions about fostering.

The “Spring into Foster Care” meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 7, at Main Event in Oklahoma City.

To RSVP, call Cree Simpson at (405)767-2871.